BUILD-A-BEAR TYCOON GAME BY GAMEFAM LAUNCHES ON ROBLOX BRINGING ICONIC EXPERIENCE TO LIFE IN THE METAVERSE

Fans can create playful Build-A-Bear "empire" in virtual world

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced its next launch into the Metaverse with the release of its new virtual community space, Build-A-Bear Tycoon, on Roblox, one of the most popular global online platforms. In partnership with Gamefam, the professional developer and publisher of experiences on Roblox, the company has created a digital world where users can build their own fantastical Build-A-Bear universe and experience the brand in a completely new way.

Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox (PRNewswire)

In Build-A-Bear Tycoon users build their own fantastical Build-A-Bear universe and experience the brand in new ways.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Fabulous experiences are at the heart of our brand with its rich history of creativity, empowerment, and personalization. This anticipated entry into the Metaverse with Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox provides a fantastical venue for users and fans across ages to create their own Build-A-Bear virtual world including our beloved 'workshop' and other amazing – and sometimes unexpected - locations along with furry friend companions to join in the fun!"

The company worked with industry veterans and native Gen Z Roblox creators at Gamefam to create a world that engages their online community and further deepens an emotional connection to the brand. Build-A-Bear Workshop's strategic decision to launch a new tycoon experience aligns with the company's digital transformation strategy that includes bringing the brand to life in the Metaverse via UGC gaming. By offering a "phygital" space that blends the physical and digital, Build-A-Bear continues to drive community, relevancy and brand love in stores, online and beyond.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the beloved Build-A-Bear brand to the Metaverse for the first time on Roblox," said Joe Ferencz, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Gamefam. "With our proven track record in creating experiences that draw in scaled audiences with high player ratings in the community, we're taking the 'build-your-own' retail concept onto a virtual platform in Build-A-Bear Tycoon. The game allows fans to extend the magical retail experience of Build-A-Bear home and into their imaginations where the possibilities are endless."

While this is not the first step into gaming and virtual play for the Build-A-Bear brand, as the company previously launched Bearville, a popular interactive game with millions of engaged fans over a decade ago, they are excited to expand their innovation and experience on Roblox.

Beginning today, users will be able to join Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox and explore, play, and shop in this virtual world. The experience is available on the Roblox platform across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Updates to the experience with additional locations, unlocks, and interactions are planned for future release.

In Build-A-Bear Tycoon, fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of hearts, hugs, and adventure. They can select, stuff, and personalize their perfect bear, participate in the iconic heart ceremony, build their own fantastical workshop, and explore a colorful and playful world. As users progress through the popular button tycoon game genre, they will be able to reimagine the Build-A-Bear Workshop experience in the digital world by unlocking collectable furry friends and bringing them to life. Users can customize a selection of furry friends in unique outfits and accessories and have them come along as users create new locations and explore the town. Following launch, users can expect to see the introduction of additional furry friends and new buildable locations, with future planned updates.

Build-A-Bear will offer special codes for in-experience redemption through their stores and marketing channels. Users can earn digital currency, called Bear Bucks, earned by building out their own tycoon. During the month of December, two special holiday bears, Lil' Cub Brownie Santa and Snowflake Swirl Glisten, will also be available to purchase from the Roblox catalog.

To learn more about Build-A-Bear Tycoon, and begin adding a little more heart to virtual life, visit here: Build-A-Bear Tycoon.

About Build-A-Bear Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, the IP-based company best known for its memorable and unique 'build-your-own' retail concept, has been actively creating a variety of content while cultivating the right relationship for its big screen debut. In addition to the upcoming project with Hello Sunshine, the company has produced several feature-length films in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners, including Honey Girls, Deliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO. Separately, the highly anticipated documentary from award-winning director Taylor Morden, which chronicles the compelling journey of Build-A-Bear's rise from a 1997 retail-tainment start-up, to a successful multi-million dollar public company, to its current evolution and digital transformation into a multi-generational, diversified, omni-channel organization that posted its most profitable year in 2021, is currently in post-production.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Gamefam

Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer and publisher that creates connected experiences with gaming communities and well-known brands, is building the next generation of pop culture franchises born from the metaverse. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby, and Weapon Fighting Simulator. The Gamefam experience also extends into metaverse destinations including its operation of the three leading Minecraft servers and development of Fortnite's top 40 maps. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, the Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com.

Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop