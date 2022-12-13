Stellar Health Appoints Sales Leader Adam Gail as Chief Revenue Officer

Former RubiconMD CRO sales and leadership experience will strengthen Stellar's executive team as they continue to expand across the nation

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a healthcare technology company leading the operationalizing of value-based care for payors and providers ("VBC"), today announced that Adam Gail has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. He brings 15 years of experience building and scaling top performing sales teams for high growth healthcare technology companies to help steer Stellar Health through rapid growth.

The Stellar model has always made sense – a simple way to ease friction associated with taking on value-based contracts.

Mr. Gail joins the company from RubiconMD, a virtual specialist network that empowers primary care clinicians to deliver value-based care, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. There he was responsible for all commercial functions including leading the sales, account management and marketing teams, making his experience invaluable as he focuses on leading and scaling the sales organization at Stellar Health.

"I've always believed in the concept of value-based care and have spent much of my career focused on how to make the transition easier for physicians," said Mr. Gail. "The Stellar model has always made sense to me – finally, a simple and elegant way to ease the friction associated with taking on value-based arrangements."

Prior to RubiconMD, Mr. Gail spent four years as Vice President of Sales at naviHealth, where he helped drive the organization's rapid expansion in risk bearing post-acute management models. He also was a member of the sales leadership team that grew the commercial side of the business at Curaspan Health Group, ultimately resulting in the sale of the company to naviHealth in 2016.

"Adam is an extremely accomplished sales leader in the healthcare industry," said Casey Bartolucci, Chief Growth Officer of Stellar Health. "His experience and talent are exactly what we need to support the growth we've achieved through helping our customers improve ROI and VBC metrics."

Mr. Gail joins Stellar Health as they are on track to finish up the year serving 1 million patient lives. He looks forward to contributing to the company's success in helping payors, providers, and health systems alike in driving real value in healthcare. "Stellar Health has created a unique space in the primary care ecosystem to enable the shift from fee-for-service to fee-for-value," added Mr. Gail. "By breaking down value-based outcomes into discrete actionable steps and incentivizing providers and their staff with real monthly payments, they are leading the charge to bring value-based care to all providers."

"The receptivity we've seen to our model in the past couple years has been explosive, and the need for expanding our leadership to meet market demand is clear as we continually add hundreds of medical groups and thousands of providers to our platform," said Michael Meng, CEO and Co-Founder of Stellar Health. "Adam's addition to our team will boost the success we've built on as we carry out our mission to make healthcare fair for clinicians, their teams, and patients in communities across the nation."

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health.

