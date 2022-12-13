Data Center Physical Infrastructure Accelerates to 11 Percent Growth in 3Q 2022 as Orders Outpace Sales, According to Dell'Oro Group

Historically High Backlogs to Fuel 9 Percent Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) revenues grew 11 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2022, primarily by average selling price increases and slight improvement in unit shipments. Supply chain disruptions are beginning to ease, but electronic component shortages are expected to linger into the first half of 2023 leading to the golden screw phenomenon for DCPI manufacturers. Orders for DCPI remained strong in 3Q 2022, outpacing sales and pushing already historically high vendor backlogs to new highs at the end of the quarter.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group) (PRNewswire)

"Growth continues to accelerate for the DCPI market as vendors work through backlogs with increasing price realization," said Lucas Beran, Principal Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Furthermore, demand remains incredibly strong for DCPI, with orders outpacing sales and driving vendor backlogs to new record high yet again. This historic industry backlog is critically important for the 2023 market outlook, as the majority of it will be delivered in the first half of 2023, supporting continued market growth. However, growing macroeconomic uncertainty is expected to moderate DCPI growth for the enterprise market segment in 2023, but have a limited impact on cloud and colocation service providers."

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Vertiv, Huawei, and Delta were the three vendors who gained the most revenue share in 3Q 2022.

North America , Asia Pacific (excluding China ), and China were the fastest growing regions, at double-digit growth rates, in 3Q 2022. The Caribbean and Latin American (CALA) grew at mid-single-digits and Europe , the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) low single-digits.

Product growth was broad-based; rack power distribution, thermal management, IT racks and containment, and UPS grew at double-digit rates, while cabinet power distribution and busway, and software and services grew at slightly lower rates.

Worldwide DCPI revenue growth is forecast to accelerate to 12 percent in Q4 2022, driven by double-digit cloud and colocation service provider growth and mid-single-digit enterprise growth.

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Physical Infrastructure quarterly report provides a complete overview of the data center physical infrastructure market. This covers market sizes and forecasts for uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management, cabinet power distribution and busway, rack power distribution, IT racks and containment, and software and services. Allocation of manufacturing revenues by cloud service providers, telco, colocation, and enterprise customer segments is also provided. The report also shares insights into market trends, future outlook, and competitive landscape. For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group