Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Patient Care Services in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support patient care services for those impacted by the disease in the West Palm Beach area and beyond. The Walk will be held on January 28, 2023, at Meyer Amphitheatre.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further our ability to meet the needs of patients by supporting Komen's Patient Care Center's Breast Care Helpline, Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation programs, and improve outcomes for all patients," said Sean Gross, Florida State Executive Director, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome the 2023 West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk sponsors: Bank of America, Walgreens, local presenting sponsor UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Florida Power & Light, Ready, iTHINK Financial, La Croix Beverages Inc, DomnickCunningham&Whalen, Finest Fellas Moving & Storage, WPTV, and Cox Media Group. Additionally, WPTV anchor Shannon Cake will serve as the Emcee of the event and Jessica Patykula will serve as the event chair.

The Power of ONE Week – a week's worth of interactive activities in the event Facebook group including photo challenges, recipe exchanges, and meaningful ways to honor those impacted by breast cancer – will precede the Walk on January 28, 2023. Join the West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk Facebook Group to participate in The Power of ONE Week and stay informed on important event updates.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

A festive and energizing pre-walk warm-up for participants

Remarks from local survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

Breakfast and coffee at Hope Village sponsored by McDonald's

We Remember Tent, where participants honor those whose lives have been lost to breast cancer

VIP Top Fundraiser Tent, where participants who fundraise $1k or more can enjoy an exclusive experience with elevated food, activities, and more!

Fun Zone and video game truck sponsored by The Florida Panthers

Recognition of Komen's 2023 Warriors in Pink

Komen West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk

Meyer Amphitheater

West Palm Beach, Florida

January 28, 2023

7:00 AM EVENT OPENS

8:30 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:00 AM WALK

Register Online

www.komen.org/wpbwalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Camille Smith

Susan G. Komen

972-855-1688

csmith@komen.com

