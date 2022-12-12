Link-age Connect surveys highlight trends in the aging population

MASON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Connect, the market research arm of the three connected companies of Link-age, conducted a series of surveys in 2021 and 2022 aimed at the senior population that highlight trends in the aging population. The Link-age Connect surveys were issued independently or in conjunction with other organizations, such as DIRECTV, Age of Majority, and Holleran.

(PRNewsfoto/Link-age) (PRNewswire)

Surveys covered a range of topics, including technology, travel, socializing, entertainment device usage, personal priorities, and more.

"Companies are more curious now than ever before about the preferences of older adults," said Suzanne Viox, Executive Director of Link-age Connect. "Live interaction continues to be a priority in their lives, but many quickly adopted technology platforms during the isolation that COVID brought to us all."

Key findings include the following:

All publicly available Link-age Connect surveys and reports results can be found here. Link-age Connect is planning a survey exploring telehealth preferences in 2023.

Link-age Connect offers a number of market research services to senior living providers and companies that serve the senior population, including: the ability to conduct proprietary research or build on existing research; access to research subjects; vertical understanding of the market to help clients design products, services, infrastructure and marketing collateral; and more.

Companies that want to learn more about the consumer behavior of older adults and senior living communities or those that serve the older adult population should visit the Link-age Connect website or reach out to Executive Director of Link-age Connect Suzanne Viox at sviox@linkageconnect.com.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 900 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schwartz - 330.933.9825

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Link-age