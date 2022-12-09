Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer, Christian Gonzalez-Ocasio. The Company intends to engage Mr. Gonzalez as a consultant for an interim period to help ensure a smooth transition with the Company's leadership team.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, MD, commented, "We're very grateful for Christian's many contributions to the Company over the past three years. His leadership was instrumental in our transformation as we expanded manufacturing capabilities and grew our network of dispensaries. We thank Christian for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Gonzalez had been serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Company since November 2020. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations, supporting manufacturing and retail initiatives, beginning in October 2019. The Company does not plan to immediately seek a replacement for the Chief Operating Officer position. Responsibilities of the position will be filled by a mix of existing internal resources.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information





Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Sam Gibbons Amanda Hutcheson Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Communications samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com (612) 314-8995 (919) 815-1476

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.