Promising Remote Patient Monitoring solution, Polso™, Achieves 1st FDA Clearance

YOKNEAM, Israel, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChroniSense Medical Ltd. took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso™, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), pulse rate and respiration rate.

The Polso™ multi-sensor wrist wearable device provides medical grade vital sign monitoring for improved chronic care management (PRNewswire)

"FDA clearance is a significant milestone towards the commercialization of Polso CONNECT™ and towards creating a new model in chronic care management," said ChroniSense Medical CEO, Bridget Ross. "With 6 out of 10 adults in the US living with a chronic condition, and over $1.1 trillion in direct healthcare costs annually1, there is a serious need for an easy-to-use , medical grade, remote patient monitoring solution."

Polso™ delivers on this promise by combining a medical grade, wrist-worn, vital sign monitor with a mobile app for patients and a cloud-based platform for clinicians that monitors in-life patient data, making Polso™ ideal for use in RPM and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) programs.

ChroniSense Medical, a portfolio company of Rainbow Medical, is continuing its clinical development in collaboration with leading hospitals, partners, and expert practitioners in the U.S., and globally. Recent validation studies demonstrated Polso™ accuracy and ease of use across demographic groups, and under-served patient populations. Additional vital sign monitoring parameters - including blood pressure via IP-protected radial artery signal acquisition - are in development.

"FDA clearance is an important validation of our technology. ChroniSense Medical is laser-focused on bringing to market monitoring solutions that will revolutionize patient management, help save lives, and reduce the heavy cost burden of chronic care", says Din Hadass, ChroniSense Medical GM, Israel.

About ChroniSense Medical

ChroniSense Medical is working to transform chronic care management by developing an advanced remote patient monitoring platform based on the company's world-class signal processing and data science capabilities. Polso CONNECT™ comprises a multi-sensor wireless wrist monitor, mobile application, and cloud-based platform. Polso CONNECT™ delivers medical grade, multiple vital sign monitoring capabilities that clinicians, payers and patients can trust. The Polso™ technology platform is building the foundation for future AI-based predictive insights.

About Rainbow Medical

Rainbow Medical is an innovation and investment house focused on the invention, creation, and monetization of proprietary medical technologies that solve major health challenges and revolutionize patient care. The company combines the patents it invents and owns with unique platforms and experienced personnel, to transform brilliant ideas into disruptive products that solve the most pressing market needs while maximizing stakeholder value. For more information, visit: https://www.rainbowmd.com/

