Leidos Collaborates with Microsoft to Synchronize Warfighting Technologies

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, and Microsoft successfully demonstrated a critical step in the realization of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) through demonstrations during the U.S. Army's Project Convergence 22 (PC22) experimentation exercises. The demonstration paired Leidos Edge to Cloud (E2C) technology with the Microsoft Azure Cloud infrastructure to connect disparate legacy systems and new systems. The joint solution enables the rapid fielding of advanced software, applications, and security solutions within challenging operational environments.

"The recent demonstration at Project Convergence 22 proves that the JADC2 vision is attainable through collaboration with leading defense and commercial partners," said Gerry Fasano, Defense Group President. "Together, Microsoft and Leidos can deploy resilient, state-of-the-art solutions quickly and safely to warfighters across the Department of Defense."

The collaboration supports the Department of Defense's (DoD) JADC2 strategy to synchronize digital technology across service branches through legacy and cloud-based networks, allowing joint forces to share data and enhance the decision-making process.

"By partnering with Leidos, we are demonstrating how commercial capabilities in a classified cloud can enable improved situational awareness and decision dominance for the DoD through global connectivity, data aggregation and advanced analytics that support decision making," said Rick Wagner, Microsoft Federal President.

Leidos and Microsoft continue to work together with a focus on bringing warfighting capabilities to both strategic and tactical levels, creating architectures that enable deployment of rapid software and security updates across cloud, on-premise, and tactical networks—all with the goal of realizing Multi-Domain Operations at speed and scale.

