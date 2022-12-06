CERITY PARTNERS WELCOMES FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS EXECUTIVE ADAM HILLS

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the largest and fastest growing wealth-management firms in the US, has appointed former Goldman Sachs executive Adam Hills as its Chief Revenue Officer.

In this newly created role, Mr. Hills will lead all organic growth efforts for Cerity Partners. A direct report to Cerity Partners founder and CEO Kurt Miscinski, Mr. Hills will join Cerity Partners' Executive Committee.

"Adam, who joins us after almost 20 years with Goldman Sachs, is an exceptional fit for our firm and this newly created role," says Mr. Miscinski. "Adam's industry knowledge, leadership experience, and contagious energy will help take our firm to the next level."

"With their clear vision, a true partnership culture, traditional values and smart innovation, Kurt and his colleagues are building a truly unique professional services firm in wealth management," says Mr. Hills. "I'm thrilled to be joining Cerity Partners."

Before joining Cerity Partners, Mr. Hills was Managing Director and Head of Corporate Growth, Strategy and Partnerships in Goldman Sachs' Personal Financial Management (PFM) group. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Hills started his career with the law firm Holland & Knight. Mr. Hills holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor from William & Mary School of Law.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized financial and wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leaders, and nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit ceritypartners.com.

