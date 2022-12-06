A Consumer Product Goods Veteran Of Over Twenty Years,

Garbowski Plans To Accelerate The Brand's Next Stage of Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food has appointed consumer product goods industry veteran, Tracy Garbowski, as the brand's Executive Vice President of Marketing. Garbowski brings over twenty years of experience to the company, having helped build and grow a wide range of brands, including Dannon Light & Fit®, Kool-Aid®, Banana Boat®, Schick Hydro®, and Playtex®. Her most recent work with Cholula® and That's How We Roll (creators of ParmCrisps® and Thinsters®) resulted in lucrative private equity sales, each occurring during her time at the company. McCormick & Co. purchased Cholula® for $800 million in 2020 and Hain Celestial Group acquired That's How We Roll for approximately $259 million in 2021.

Carbone Fine Food Appoints Tracy Garbowski As Executive Vice President Of Marketing. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Tracy join the Carbone family," said Carbone Fine Food CEO, Eric Skae. "Her wealth of CPG knowledge and proven success will be invaluable in ushering in new growth for the brand - we are looking forward to a very exciting 2023."

Launching in early 2021, Carbone Fine Food has quickly become the fastest growing center store brand within the Food Channel*, with distribution in more than 12,000 stores nationally, including retailers like Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Whole Foods, Publix, and Albertsons. In addition to their core flavor offerings of Marinara, Tomato Basil, Arrabbiata and Roasted Garlic, Carbone Fine Food continues to grow and innovate with the recent addition of three new products to their portfolio: Mushroom, Roasted Garlic, and Marinara Delicato.

"Carbone is an incredible brand with an absolutely delicious product that is unmatched in the category," said Garbowski. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to further develop their unique brand story and make Carbone the only sauce choice among at-home chefs."

*(Source: Spins, YTD Ending 6/21/22, Conventional Food Channel, Brands >$3.5MM YTD and >$100K YTD YA)

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none. Learn more at www.carbonefinefood.com or follow along on Instagram or TikTok at @carbonefinefood.

