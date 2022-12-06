Air Pros USA Continues Rapid Growth in South Florida with East Coast Mechanical (ECM Air Conditioning) Acquisition

DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of East Coast Mechanical (ECM Air Conditioning), one of the largest family-owned air conditioning, plumbing and electric companies in South Florida. This acquisition strengthens Air Pros USA as a leading Home Services business in the Florida Market.

"This is a special milestone for our company. It is our largest acquisition to happen in our South Florida home and continues our growth as the leading service company in the area," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "The ECM Air Conditioning team are dedicated experts to serving the community 1.6 million families of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Our unrivaled leadership is going to open new opportunities for our teams and customers."

As an Air Pros USA company, ECM Air Conditioning will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence. ECM will remain the flagship brand in the market.

"I started ECM Air Conditioning with the focus on customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Jose Ramirez, President, and CEO of ECM Air Conditioning. "In joining Air Pros USA, our team can continue building upon the quality service, high standards, and values that we started with in 1985."

"Being a 'one stop shop' for our customers is our mission. Through our joint efforts, we can continue to offer comfort and convenience," said Robert DiPietro, CEO of Air Pros USA.

Nationally, Air Pros USA has nearly 600 vehicles, over 1000 technicians and staff, and has grown a customer base to nearly 700,000. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Seattle

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 900 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

