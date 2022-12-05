US Online Shopping App Temu Offers Tools and Home Improvement Deals

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace with the best year-round deals, is not just a place to shop for quality consumer goods at great prices. It also offers exceptional value on tools and home improvement equipment.

From power and hand tools to measuring and layout gear, Temu offers a wide selection of products that will satisfy the needs of both industry professionals and do-it-yourself buyers.

Some of the top-selling products in the category include a cordless electric ratchet tool wrench set for $4.48, and 25-in-1 screwdriver set for $1.98, with free standard shipping.

"At Temu, we aim to be the one-stop-shop for consumers and meet all of their needs with the best quality and value products," said a Temu spokesman. "Temu offers wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity across our more than 250 product categories."

Based in Boston, Temu is a member of Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings , a multinational commerce group with a network of more than 11 million global suppliers. Temu taps on this roster of top-notch suppliers and manufacturers to curate top-quality merchandise at wholesale prices for its customers.

Temu can offer prices close to the costs of production because it sources directly from wholesale suppliers and manufacturers, reducing the number of intermediaries and profit markups. The savings are passed on to consumers, who enjoy buying at wholesale prices without the usual requirements on bulk purchases.

Temu also works with manufacturers to create in-trend products under the "Next-Gen Manufacturing" program pioneered by PDD Holdings. By sharing real-time insights into consumer preferences with manufacturers, Temu helps suppliers to shorten their product development cycle and the time it takes to get their products to market. The result is more responsive manufacturing and products that closely match what consumers want, when they want them.

Using this approach, PDD Holdings has helped to incubate nearly 1,000 manufacturer brands since 2015, empowering them to respond quickly to market shifts and tailor their products to consumer tastes.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

