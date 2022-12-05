InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Car Seat Safety System (DAL-180)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a car seat safety system to notify parents if a child was inadvertently left behind in a parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Duncanville, Texas, "so I invented the BABY- B- SAFE. My design would provide added protection for children and peace of mind for busy parents."

The invention provides an improved car seat for babies and young children. In doing so, it offers an alert for parents or guardians to remove the child upon parking. As a result, it prevents children from being left behind in a parked vehicle and it helps to prevent tragic heat- or cold-related injuries or deaths. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies or young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

