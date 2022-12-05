Alcresta Therapeutics Announces Move to New Corporate Headquarters in Waltham, MA

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel enzyme-based products, today announced that it has moved its corporate headquarters to the Stony Brook Office Park in Waltham, MA. The new facility will combine the company's corporate office personnel, formerly headquartered in Newton, MA, and its research and development laboratory team, formerly based in Natick, MA, at the same location.

"We would like to thank Jumbo Capital and the management at Stony Brook Office Park for their diligent work navigating the construction of our new facility, especially through supply chain challenges over the past several months. This new facility reflects the important work Alcresta continues to pursue in our commitment to delivering novel enzyme-based products that improve nutritional care for enterally fed patients living with rare diseases," said Chris Parrish, Chief Operating Officer at Alcresta Therapeutics.

The new Alcresta corporate headquarters provides upgraded and expanded laboratory and office space that will allow all the company's employees to work together in the same location, enhancing opportunities for collaboration and sharing best practices. This move reflects Alcresta's continuing commitment to product development and company growth. The location offers additional commuting options for employees with easy access to Route 128 and the Brandeis/Roberts stop on the MBTA Fitchburg commuter rail line. Earlier this year, Alcresta also piloted a 3:2 or 4:1 hybrid working environment based on role responsibilities and will continue with this structure at the new Waltham headquarters.

"Our new facility brings our Corporate and Research functions under one roof in an excellent work environment while our flexible work schedules position our outstanding team of high-performance employees to help us achieve new levels of momentum and growth in the years ahead," said Dan Orlando, Chief Executive Officer at Alcresta Therapeutics.

For more information about Alcresta corporate milestones, visit www.alcresta.com.

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and pancreatitis, and is developing platform applications for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and prematurely born infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, HealthQuest Capital, and Frazier Healthcare Partners. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

