Leading National Prostate Cancer Nonprofit Spearheads Influential HHS Moonshot Meeting

ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer to collaborate with Biden administration to minimize prostate cancer deaths and improve experiences of patients and survivors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OCCASION: ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer was invited to convene a White House discussion on prostate cancer as a part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot Initiative . Launched in 2016, the Biden administration intends to reduce the national death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

Representatives from ZERO ( Jamie Bearse, President and CEO of ZERO ; Dr. Reginald Tucker-Seeley, Vice President of Health Equity; Alison Manson, Vice President of Government Relations); and prostate cancer survivor Marlon Hudson led a roundtable discussion to increase prostate cancer awareness and access to screening among men of color.

The roundtable offered HHS Secretary Becerra four policy opportunities:

Support for investments in research at NIH, DOD, and CDC; Creation of a federal coordination committee to move research toward the end of prostate cancer; Review the discussion of prostate cancer screening in federal patient-facing materials to ensure materials encourage patients to receive timely screenings; and Increased support for investment in education and outreach to Black men at CDC.

WHY: Over 3 million men are living with prostate cancer, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American men. Black men are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and over twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as White men.

About ZERO:

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

