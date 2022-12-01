Winter Never Comes to Miami - MiamiWeb3 Summit Kicks Off with Over 1000 Institutional Attendees to Shape the Future of Web3

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated MiamiWeb3 Summit, co-organized by the City of Miami, Atlas and CTH Group, kicked off to be packed with Web3 leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss how to go beyond crypto to shape the future of Web3. With nearly 3000 registrations and over 1000 attendees on-site, MiamiWeb3 made its mark as one the largest institutionally-focused Web3 events ever held regardless of the "Crypto Winter".

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami (left) and Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH and Atlas(right), at MiamiWeb3 Summit (PRNewswire)

MiamiWeb3 is being held against the backdrop of a global decline across all financial markets, including crypto, which market observers say entered a "winter". Despite these conditions, attendance for MiamiWeb3 was packed, highlighting that institutional interest in Web3 and crypto transcends current market conditions and that Web3 is here to stay.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of Atlas and CTH Group, said, "We chose to talk about Web3 at a time when the secondary market is relatively sluggish, because we can finally calm down to think about what stage of the industry we are in, how we can go beyond crypto to focus on the development of Web3, and how we can create more sustainable value".

MiamiWeb3 has positioned itself as a global platform to drive constructive thoughts for the Web3 industry through the attendance of around 100 world-class speakers covering all areas of industry, including influential politicians like Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, and Cynthia Lummis, United States Senator of Wyoming, and crypto-native like Julian Holguin, CEO of Doodles.

About CTH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida (USA), the CTH Group is a leading company in blockchain infrastructure and talent that is driving the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. Through three distinct business areas, including: blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service; venture capital investment; and digital asset management, CTH Group's unique triangular business model offers a dynamic and stable approach to this fast-moving sector.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in Asia, North America, and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the world's largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies.

