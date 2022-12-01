Vodafone Selects Dubber for UK & Europe Mobile Networks

Comprehensive agreement framework with Vodafone Group

Dubber released on Vodafone mobile networks targeting business customers of Vodafone initially in the UK and Germany

Transition of existing Mobile Recording subscribers to the Dubber Platform commenced

All of Dubber's existing Unified Recording feeds will be available to Vodafone business customers (including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB), the leading conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, has reached an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc to offer recording and AI services directly from Vodafone mobile networks, targeting Vodafone business customers initially in the UK and Germany.

Vodafone will capitalise on Dubber's platform and alignment to a Service Provider's method to market, to enable Vodafone to seamlessly deliver recording and conversational AI capabilities across Mobile and Unified Communication services (including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral) across multiple European markets. A single view of conversations with end users across fixed and mobile networks will also deliver new personalised services and provide better customer experience.

Work has commenced to migrate Vodafone's existing mobile recording customer base to an improved service on the Dubber platform and the companies will jointly explore new commercial opportunities to deliver additional Dubber services to Vodafone customers.

Barry McSorley, Head of Unified Communications and Platforms, Vodafone, said: "We are drawing on the strength of our geographical presence coupled with Dubber's market-leading platform to help our business customers transform their interactions with end-users. Greater data insights and enhanced compliance across multiple markets with a common, advanced hosted recording service, enables our business customers to expand and improve customer trust and loyalty with their own customers."

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber, said: "Vodafone is a very important relationship for Dubber and we are pleased to partner with them in Europe to support the needs of their business customers with unified recording and conversational AI directly from the Vodafone mobile network."

"Dubber is about cost benefits, technology advantage and speed of provisioning and this will enable Vodafone to expand its existing recording subscriber base to a broader range of businesses. The calls across the Vodafone network contain an enormous amount of content, and deployment of the Dubber platform will enable an expansive range of differentiated products and services."

"Dubber and Vodafone have developed a strong co-engineering relationship with cross-company teams working together to plan, design, and develop the next generation of recording supported by a shared vision for a fully automated and self-service cloud solution."

"Our initiative with Vodafone will deliver accretive revenue for Dubber and a larger addressable market. We look forward to extending our relationship with Vodafone into the future with a platform that will evolve and deliver greater value into the Vodafone network."

About Dubber:

Dubber enables Service Providers to unlock the potential of the network - turning every conversation into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention, and revenue. Listed on the ASX, Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified recording - embedded at the heart of over 175 service provider networks.

For more information, please visit Dubber on www.dubber.net

About Vodafone:

Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products and services.

Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 48 more. As of 30 June 2022, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 28m fixed broadband customers and 22m TV customers. Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting around 160m devices and platforms.

We have revolutionised fintech in Africa through M-Pesa, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2022. It is the region's largest fintech platform, providing access to financial services for more than 50m people in a secure, affordable and convenient way.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalise critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions across our full value chain by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350m tonnes by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and achieve our target to reuse, resell or recycle 100% of our network waste.

We believe in the power of connectivity and digital services to improve society and economies, partnering with governments to digitalise healthcare, education and agriculture and create cleaner, safer cities. Our products and services support the digitalisation of businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Our inclusion for all strategy seeks to ensure no-one is left behind through access to connectivity, digital skills and creating relevant products and services such as access to education, healthcare and finance. We are also committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the customers and societies we serve.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com , follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone .

