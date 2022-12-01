PressReader and The Economist deepen partnership

PressReader to become magazine's exclusive digital distributor globally in public libraries, hotels, aviation, marine and healthcare

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Economist and PressReader today announce an expansion of their strategic partnership to further broaden the publication's digital distribution and increase group subscriptions. The continued and deepened partnership helps PressReader carry out its mission to empower and enrich curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach.

The two parties' initial partnership was first announced in February 2022, with The Economist joining PressReader's growing catalog of content. As part of the expanded partnership agreement, PressReader will become the exclusive third-party digital replica distributor of The Economist, in the public library, hotel, aviation, marine and healthcare spaces. PressReader will also help drive group subscription adoption across these verticals for the magazine's digital products and content, including economist.com and The Economist and Espresso apps, driving more opportunities for increased readership and additional monetization. By leveraging PressReader's business partner network in these channels, The Economist will be able to expand its reach to millions of readers worldwide.

"Our growing and deepening partnership with The Economist is a continuing testament to PressReader's new ways of partnership with content producers, as well as our unique expertise in digital content distribution. Our technology and business approach offer the ability to engage with potential subscribers and global readers through our vast network of partners in over 150 countries," said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader Group of companies. "We are proud to provide users with a premium reading experience and access to the prestigious and award-winning content The Economist produces in our support of quality journalism."

"We're delighted to strengthen and expand our strategic partnership with PressReader," said Bob Cohn, President of The Economist. "This next phase helps us bring content from The Economist – trustworthy, fair-minded, fact-checked journalism that readers can rely on in a polarizing world – to new and diverse audiences in the PressReader network.

The deal will come into effect on January 1, 2023. In the meantime, readers can continue to enjoy The Economist via PressReader in public libraries and across the travel and tourism space around the globe.

About PressReader

PressReader is the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world — publications such as The Economist, Bloomberg, Foreign Affairs, Los Angeles Times, La Vanguardia, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro and Vanity Fair to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet or computer, readers can browse content online or download editions for offline reading using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners. Businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience − household names like JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University and the New York Public Library.

About PressReader Limited

PressReader Limited ("the Company") is on a mission to empower and enrich curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach. The Company is a group of companies (including PressReader, Branded Editions and TextBookHub brands) building technology solutions for content delivery and consumption, publisher empowerment, content intelligence and brand engagement. The Company works with the publishers of over 14,000 newspapers, magazines, and educational publications and collaborates with global business partners from 150 countries to connect people from every corner of the world with quality content.

About The Economist

With a growing global audience and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognized and well-read current affairs brands in the world. In addition to its flagship Economist.com and weekly print and digital editions, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product. Economist Radio produces The Intelligence, the award-winning daily podcast and several weekly podcasts. Economist Films produces short- and long-form video. The Economist maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and other social networks. A recipient of many editorial and marketing awards, The Economist was named the most trusted news source by the 2017 Trusting News Project Report.

