Perspire Sauna Studio's Katy Fetters Appointed Brand's New Vice President of Operations

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , America's foremost infrared and red light sauna therapy (RLT) franchise, announced word that Katy Fetters has been chosen to take on the company's latest C-suite position as their Vice President of Operations. Those familiar with the leading wellness franchises' executive roster may recognize Fetters as having been the brand's Director of Operations for the past 5 years; a role the remainder of the Perspire team trust will pay dividends in her ability to help further establish the concept as a leader in the industry.

Fetters has been a member of the Perspire Sauna Studio team for well over 10 years now, firmly cementing her as one of the company's most experienced employees. She fondly recalls her original role as a part-time membership sales associate during her college years, back when Perspire was a stand-alone location. It was this initial role that led her to being promoted to studio manager, then subsequently to regional manager for the brand's 3 original locations. This next phase of her journey with the franchise is poised to be the most exciting, developmental, and growth-filled yet.

Tasked with wearing many hats in her previous roles within the franchise, Fetters has become well-versed in managing and streamlining partnerships, creating consistency for the guest experience across all Perspire locations, developing the team's onboarding and training process, operating in an HR capacity, and far more. The value of her newest role is in her ability to delegate and elevate these foundational tasks to her team members, allowing her the chance to focus her efforts and energy on providing for system-wide growth of Perspire Sauna Studio in the New Year and beyond.

"The beauty of having worked tirelessly these past few years to create, implement and validate our operations has afforded us the opportunity to build out the depth of talent on our HQ team," Fetters said. "This is a realty that'll help us to work more efficiently and effectively in expanding the brand and attracting new franchise partners in markets all throughout the country."

Perspire Sauna Studio recently had the chance to welcome all current franchisees to Newport Beach for their inaugural franchise conference. It was here that Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire, took the stage to outline what it is the executive team believes can be achieved over the next 5 years. Perhaps the most astonishing portion of which included projections for the franchise to reach a goal of 500 studio locations by 2027.

"The success of Perspire has, in large part, been a direct result of the commitment that Katy has given the brand for the past decade," Braun said. "She'll now play an even more crucial part in keeping our sales pipeline filled and active, while ensuring franchisees are enjoying their experience with the brand and realizing their personal goals. In doing so, there's no goal our team will shy away from pursuing."

