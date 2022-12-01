InventHelp Inventors Develop Personal Safety Alert Device (CHK-276)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a personal safety alert device to let others know if they come too close within your personal space or 6-foot safety zone," said one of two inventors, from Chicago, Ill., "so we invented the TOO CLOSE. Our design would provide added safety for wearers by allowing them to react and adjust accordingly to approaching individuals."

The patent-pending invention provides advanced warning if a person is about to enter your 6-foot social-distancing safe zone. In doing so, it enhances safety during the current pandemic. It also could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses during daily activities. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

