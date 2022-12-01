Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Offering Quality, Affordable Plans During Open Enrollment

Eligible participants may qualify for $0 monthly payments on some plans

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Enrollment season has begun and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is offering multiple health plan options — some with $0 co-pays — as part of its continuing commitment to provide quality, cost-effective health care to Texans just as "we have since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace first opened."

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas logo. (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas) (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas ) (PRNewswire)

The Open Enrollment period for the Marketplace ends Jan. 15, 2023. For coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2023, you must enroll by Dec. 15, 2022. No proof of a qualifying life event is required to buy a health plan during the open enrollment period.

BCBSTX is offering plans as low as $0 a month for those eligible to receive premium tax credits.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president. "We are proud to offer affordable, quality health plan options in every zip code in Texas' 254 counties, just as we have since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace first opened. These plans can be accessed through an unrivaled network of providers and facilities, and some individuals may be eligible for financial assistance. As a customer-owned company, we can take a long-term view and operate in the best interests of our members."

For 2023, BCBSTX is expanding the MyBlue HMOSM Plan, a high-performance, lower-cost option, into six additional counties: Tarrant, Hidalgo, Collin, El Paso, Denton, Cameron. The MyBlue HMOSM Plan is also available in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, Travis and Williamson counties.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) this year means more people will again qualify for subsidies to help pay for their health insurance. Partly as a result of the IRA, four in five customers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month for 2023 after subsidies, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

In Texas, the Department of Health and Human Services estimates 370,000 Texans may be eligible for subsidies because of the IRA's extension of American Rescue Plan subsidies.

Additionally for 2023, according to the Biden Administration, it's estimated that up to 1 million people will become newly eligible for tax credits to help pay for their ACA plans due to a new rule addressing the "Family Glitch" — which means families, who previously found employer-sponsored health insurance unaffordable, now may have new opportunities for reduced costs.

In an effort to make the process of deciding which plan is best for you and your family, BCBSTX has established multiple resources customers can use to find out more information about health plan options:

Texas with BCBSTX will host virtual open enrollment seminars acrosswith Think Blue representatives who can provide guidance in English and Spanish. Customers can schedule an in-person or virtual one-on-one appointment, as well as register for a virtual or in-person educational seminar.

Access to BCBSTX's Premium Tax Estimator

Access to the retail shopping cart to explore plans.

Phone help is offered at 866-427-7497, Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT .

"We are committed to ensuring that every Texan has access to affordable healthcare coverage throughout their healthcare journey," said Springfield.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas