Where In The United States Are The Most Generous Wine-Gifters?

According to Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, its data-driven approach helps unveil its top ten list heading into the holidays

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season of gift-giving, and when it comes to generosity, Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, reveals where the most generous wine-gifters are in America. And according to first-party data, Washington, DC has the most generous wine-gifters in the United States, with rankings based on the highest index of orders placed relative to population size of adults 21+. Firstleaf's personalized approach and millions of data-points based on customer information helped determine where in the US the most generous wine-gifters are located. Firstleaf makes it easy to impress anyone with the gift of wine, no matter what the budget is. Shoppers can choose from holiday gifting bundles, their new 'Fine Wine Collection', or give a gift card for any amount.

Firstleaf (PRNewswire)

The Nation's Capital Ranks First in America When it Comes to Wine-Gifting Generosity

Here's where the top ten most generous wine-gifters are:

Washington, DC Delaware Colorado New Jersey Maryland Pennsylvania Massachusetts Maine Connecticut New York

"We're seeing more and more consumers looking to the gift of wine for every occasion, especially during the holiday season," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "Everyone knows somebody who loves wine, which is indeed a perfect gift any time of year. One of the great things about Firstleaf heading into the gift-giving season is that we have so many options to choose from when it comes to gifting wine," said James. "We even offer complimentary wine experts to help shoppers select just the right wine gift, while easing the guess work for anyone choosing to make the holidays extra special with the gift of wine."

* By law, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Utah are non-ship states and are not part of state rankings.

About Firstleaf

America's Most Personalized Wine Company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique.

Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,800 awards with more than 300 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. Nearly one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

For more information, please visit http://www.firstleaf.com .

Firstleaf wine-gifting is perfect for the holidays! (PRNewswire)

Firstleaf logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firstleaf