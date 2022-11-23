OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 23 CENTS PER SHARE

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2022. That brings the full year's regular cash dividend to 92 cents per share for 2022 compared to 88 cents paid in 2021.

2022 marks the 41st consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 81st year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

