Women in Mining UK honors Bechtel leaders

Lucy Martin and Marilyn Urtubia selected for the 2022 Inspirational Women in Mining list

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel's Lucy Martin and Marilyn Urtubia have been featured on the 100 global Inspirational Women in Mining list for 2022. The 2022 list, launched today by Women in Mining UK in London, highlights the diversity of talent in the mining industry and celebrates 100 inspirational women and their careers.

Bechtel's Lucy Martin, honoree on the 2022 Inspirational Women in Mining list (PRNewswire)

"Lucy and Marilyn are great role models at Bechtel and are visible leaders for women working across the engineering and construction industry," said the President of Bechtel's Mining and Metals business Ailie MacAdam. "This is a great recognition of their efforts in inspiring future generations of women to build a career in mining as the industry plays a critical role in the world's path to net zero."

Lucy is the Chief Financial Officer of Bechtel's Mining and Metals global business. In her 20-year career with Bechtel, Lucy has worked on projects in mining, infrastructure, and energy sectors across five continents.

Marilyn is passionate about her role as Bechtel's Diversity and Inclusion Global Communications Lead. Prior to joining Bechtel in South America in 2012, she has worked as a journalist in Chile and France, covering world-class sporting events in Europe and Africa.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology, Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Mat Ovenden

T : +6-402 061 611

Email: movenden@bechtel.com

Bechtel's Marilyn Urtubia, honoree on the 2022 Inspirational Women in Mining list (PRNewswire)

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bechtel