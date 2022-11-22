Pure Leaf Iced Tea Debuts its First-Ever Holiday Oasis Lounge at Philadelphia International Airport, Encouraging Busy Travelers to Say "No" to Stress This Holiday Season

The new Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis Lounge will offer travelers a much-needed relaxing oasis to upgrade their holiday travel experience

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Leaf Iced Tea has partnered with Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to create the first-ever Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis Lounge. With this custom-built lounge, holiday travelers will be reminded that saying "No is Beautiful" and, specifically, saying "no" to the stress of holiday travel will allow them to say "yes" to the magic of the season. The lounge will transport travelers during the busiest moments of the upcoming holidays to a tranquil and relaxing space that they deserve with chic, upscale seating and Pure Leaf-inspired décor and surroundings.

Paul Loftland Photography (PRNewswire)

The Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis Lounge will be open to all ticketed passengers and is located in the D/E connector near Terminal E at the Philadelphia International Airport from November 21, 2022 through January 15, 2023. Terminal E is one of the busiest terminals at PHL and the Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis lounge will offer a tranquil respite for travelers during one of the most active times of the year for airport travel.

Travelers who visit the Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis Lounge will be able to:

