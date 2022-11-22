Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Third Quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter (3Q22), ended on September 30, 2022.

As of January 1, 2020 , the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2021 and 2022 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to September 30, 2022 .

3Q22 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 3Q22 was $9.7 billion , 50.1% lower than the $19.4 billion reported on the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), and 55.9% higher than the $6.2 billion reported on the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). In the first nine months of 2022, the accumulated net income was $34.8 billion , 27.9% above the $27.2 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2021.

In 3Q22, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted average return on assets (ROAA) of 2.4% and an inflation adjusted average return on equity (ROAE) of 13.5%. The nine month accumulated ROAA reached 2.9% while the nine month accumulated ROAE was 16.8%.

Operating income in 3Q22 was $48.4 billion , 24.0% above the $39.0 billion recorded in 2Q22 and 99.3% over the $24.3 billion recorded in 3Q21.

In terms of activity, total consolidated financing to the private sector in 3Q22 totaled $582.4 billion , falling 8.0% in real terms compared to 2Q22, and 6.4% compared to 3Q21. In the quarter, the decrease was mainly driven by a fall in credit cards, other loans, prefinancing and financing of exports and in consumer loans by 8.8%, 18.2%, 22.4% and 5.7% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans reached 8.47% as of 3Q22.

Total consolidated deposits in 3Q22 totaled $1.2 trillion , decreasing 10.5% in real terms during the quarter, and 7.9% compared to 3Q21. Quarterly decrease was mainly explained by sight deposits, which fell 17.9%. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits reached 6.68% as of 3Q22.

As of 3Q22, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 1.07%, with a 236.87% coverage ratio.

The accumulated efficiency ratio in 3Q22 was 69.0%, improving versus 2Q22's 71.3%, and versus 3Q21's 69.7%.

As of 3Q22, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 26.2%, entailing a $180.9 billion or 221.3% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 26.0%.