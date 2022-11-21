'Tis the Season to Elevate Spirits of Every Kind with Craft Ice Molds from Tovolo®

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving but a week away, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Whether you're looking to elevate your holiday celebrations with one-of-a-kind drinks that will earn you the title of "hostess with the mostess" – or searching for unique and affordable holiday gifts for grownups – Tovolo® Craft Ice Molds are the answer!

Tovolo® Holiday Ornament Ice Molds: Whether it’s cocktails or mocktails, this four pack of sphere ornaments will add a bit of cheer to your holiday beverages or punch bowls. (PRNewswire)

Available in themed shapes ranging from festive to football, the new ice molds are sure to spice up the season.

A part of the Spectrum® family and a leader in go-to kitchen tool innovations, Tovolo's ice molds make a great gift for anyone on your list—the holiday host, the sports enthusiast or the cocktail connoisseur—helping to elevate ordinary beverages to extraordinary. The ultra-slow melting craft ice shapes melt slower than smaller versions or regular ice cubes, keeping drinks cool for longer without watering them down. And with so many designs to choose from, they're the perfect addition to party punch bowls, tailgates and watch parties or for creating festive beverages this holiday season. Just drop in for fun!™

Making perfect ice shapes every time, the sturdy plastic construction, leak-proof design, and helpful water-fill line make these stackable ice molds foolproof without messy water drips. The flexible silicone ice mold lids make it easy to open the mold and remove the ice spheres from the tray every time. Made from durable, food-grade materials that are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, these ice molds are an ideal addition to every household. Plus, the high-quality and amazing visual appeal makes them perfect for commercial use in restaurants and bars too.

Tovolo Ice Molds are available online through Amazon. Four-pack sets are available for under $27 and two-pack sets are available for under $12. For more information, please visit Tovolo.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com .

Connect with Spectrum Diversified Designs socially on:

Spectrum:

Tovolo

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

Instagram® is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC