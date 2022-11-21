ITURAN SURPASSES 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS AND PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Increases outlook for after-market subscriber growth: expect annual run rate of approximately 180,000-200,000
AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022
- Growth in total subscribers to approximately 2,020,000: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 2,000;
- Revenues of $72.7 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year;
- Net income of $10.1 million, an increase of 38% compared with $7.3 million in the third quarter of last year;
- EBITDA of $19.6 million, compared with $18.5 million in the third quarter of last year, up 6% year-over-year;
- Generated $11.4 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $3.0 million; purchased $2.0 million under share buy-back program during the quarter;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very proud to have crossed this significant milestone for our company of 2 million subscribers. Over the past four quarters our subscriber growth has accelerated dramatically and is the culmination of many years effort in adding new and attractive products and services, focused on bringing value and meeting our customer's needs. In only three quarters of 2022, we added 140,000 new subscribers, putting us well ahead of our annual target of between 140,000 and 160,000. As we move into 2023, it is clear that we are growing our after-market subscribers at a faster rate than we have historically. Based on the recent run-rate, we are happy to increase our expectations for the growth rate of our global after-market subscriber base ahead, now expecting 180,000 to 200,000, net new subscribers-adds annually."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are also very happy with our financial results showing continued solid growth in revenue and profitability. The strong growth in our subscriber base is beginning to be expressed in our subscriber revenue growth, which in local currencies showed a 13% year-over-year growth and we expect this trend to continue well into the next year. We also demonstrated our highest subscriber gross margin in over two years, demonstrating that the operating leverage in our business is becoming more apparent."
Added Mr. Sheratzky, "The ongoing strong profitability and cash generation enable us to share the rewards of our continued success with shareholders. In addition to our regular dividend payment of $3 million per quarter, we purchased a further $2 million in shares under our share buy-back program, targeting increased shareholder value."
Third quarter 2022 Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $72.7 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. 73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $53.1 million, an increase of 10% over third quarter 2021 revenues. The strong appreciation of the US dollar versus the currencies in the geographies that Ituran operates over the past year, impacted the revenues as reported in US dollars. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue grew by 13% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
The subscriber base amounted to 2,020,000 as of September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of approximately 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 2,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $19.5 million, an increase of 12% compared with that of the third quarter of 2021. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue grew by 16% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $34.6 million (47.6% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with gross profit of $32.2 million (49.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 57.2%, compared with 56.5% in the third quarter of 2021.
The gross margin on products was 21.5% in the quarter, compared with 28.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The product margin continues to be somewhat impacted by the higher components' prices due to the global shortage of electronic components as well as the product sales mix sold in the quarter. As the shortage of components has begun to ease towards the end of the current year, Ituran expects to record a general trend of improvement in product gross margins during the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023.
Operating income for the quarter was $14.7 million (20.2% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with $13.9 million (21.1% of revenue) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter operating income grew by 9% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $19.6 million (27.0% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with $18.5 million (28.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter EBITDA grew by 9% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
Financial expense for the quarter was $0.7 million compared with a financial expense of $2.7 million in the third quarter of last year. In the third quarter of 2021, it is noted that the financial expense was impacted by the change in market capitalization of one of Ituran's publicly-listed early-stage mobility investments.
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.1 million (13.9% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.49, compared with $7.3 million (11.1% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.35 in the third quarter of last year.
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.4 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $30.5 million and debt of $16.0 million, amounting to a net cash of $14.5 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021.
Dividend
For the third quarter of 2022, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.
Buy Back
On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors decided to continue executing the remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Under the current buy-back program, 79,816 shares amounting to $2.0 million was purchased in the third quarter of 2022 and approximately $6 million remains under the current program.
The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
30,068
50,306
Investments in marketable securities
382
4,405
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
44,552
43,916
Other current assets
45,883
36,979
Inventories
32,494
27,128
_______
_______
153,379
162,734
----------
----------
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
1,216
885
Investments in other companies
1,631
1,866
Other non-current assets
3,221
3,146
Deferred income taxes
10,746
11,091
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
14,728
16,205
_______
_______
31,542
33,193
----------
----------
Property and equipment, net
40,809
35,652
----------
----------
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
9,629
4,690
----------
----------
Intangible assets, net
13,491
16,753
----------
----------
Goodwill
39,485
39,999
----------
----------
_______
_______
Total assets
288,335
293,021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
15,974
18,257
Accounts payable
22,749
21,275
Deferred revenues
20,832
24,333
Other current liabilities
37,086
40,767
_______
_______
96,641
104,632
----------
----------
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
-
13,169
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
21,153
22,476
Deferred income taxes
1,639
1,952
Deferred revenues
12,692
8,902
Others non-current liabilities
2,175
2,337
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
6,773
1,750
________
________
44,432
50,586
-----------
-----------
Stockholders' equity
140,776
132,460
Non-controlling interests
6,486
5,343
Total equity
147,262
137,803
-----------
-----------
Total liabilities and equity
288,335
293,021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
US dollars
Nine month period
Three month period
(in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
155,671
140,873
53,131
48,311
Telematics products
62,453
59,655
19,533
17,390
_______
_______
_______
_______
218,124
200,528
72,664
65,701
----------
----------
----------
----------
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
67,455
62,384
22,716
21,014
Telematics products
48,960
44,118
15,333
12,466
_______
_______
_______
_______
116,415
106,502
38,049
33,480
Gross profit
101,709
94,026
34,615
32,221
Research and development expenses
12,232
10,168
4,101
3,327
Selling and marketing expenses
10,025
9,847
3,445
3,347
General and administrative expenses
36,131
33,725
12,433
11,720
Other income, net
(149)
(152)
(31)
(66)
_______
_______
_______
_______
Operating income
43,470
40,438
14,667
13,893
Other expense, net
-
(3)
-
-
Financing expense, net
(4,652)
(4,716)
(714)
(2,734)
_______
_______
_______
_______
Income before income tax
38,818
35,719
13,953
11,159
Income tax expenses
(8,998)
(9,055)
(3,080)
(3,337)
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
(412)
(39)
(291)
(18)
_______
_______
_______
_______
Net income for the period
29,408
26,625
10,582
7,804
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,877)
(1,944)
(518)
(492)
_______
_______
_______
_______
Net income attributable to the Company
27,531
24,681
10,064
7,312
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
1.35
1.19
0.49
0.35
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,435
20,809
20,347
20,799
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Nine month period
Three month period
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
29,408
26,625
10,582
7,804
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,871
13,329
4,978
4,594
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
-
-
-
(4)
Losses in respect of trading marketable securities
3,840
2,609
68
2,244
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,301
1,568
229
390
Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net
412
39
291
18
Deferred income taxes
(115)
(794)
(257)
88
Capital gain on sale of property and equipment, net
(304)
(91)
(9)
(38)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(4,292)
(6,991)
759
(458)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
(10,223)
3,008
(3,972)
1,976
Increase in inventories
(8,810)
(4,088)
(4,814)
(5,317)
Increase in accounts payable
2,576
1,825
2,319
817
Increase (decrease)in deferred revenues
1,007
499
465
(1,364)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
(467)
1,524
761
781
Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
-
686
-
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,204
39,748
11,400
11,531
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
(548)
(1,857)
(175)
(353)
Capital expenditures
(18,758)
(11,246)
(4,040)
(4,427)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(690)
(420)
(90)
-
Investment in marketable securities
(103)
-
-
-
Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits
87
(116)
(43)
(37)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
848
697
65
69
Net cash used in investment activities
(19,164)
(12,942)
(4,283)
(4,748)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(148)
(149)
(49)
(66)
Repayment of long term loan
(12,293)
(19,173)
(4,070)
(4,191)
Dividend paid
(8,621)
(12,904)
(2,855)
(2,804)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
(424)
-
(39)
Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary
(5,446)
(1,870)
(2,000)
(1,870)
Net cash used in financing activities
(26,508)
(34,520)
(8,974)
(8,970)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,770)
(1,522)
(746)
(442)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(20,238)
(9,236)
(2,603)
(2,629)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
50,306
72,183
32,671
65,576
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
30,068
62,947
30,068
62,947
In August 2022, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2022.
