InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Gloves for the Hands (LAX 1446)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary way to pick up groceries, open doors, employ touch screens, and work without fear of cross contamination," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented the JUKU. My design would provide a protective barrier for the hands and it also enables you to sanitize surfaces."

The invention provides an improved pair of protective gloves for the hands. In doing so, it helps prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19. It also enables the user to easily sanitize various surfaces. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

