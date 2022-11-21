Eco Wave Power to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call on Thursday, December 1, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity, today announced that it will report its financial results as of and for the third quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the following morning on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Inna Braverman, CEO, will host the call.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-545-0523 (toll-free) or 973-528-0016. If requested, please provide participant access code: 547341

The event will be webcast live, available at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2922/47163

A replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion until Thursday, December 15, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing 877-481-4010 from the U.S. or 919-882-2331 for international callers, using the Replay ID 47163. The archived webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Individual Meeting Information

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts on December 1, 2022. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact wave@fnkir.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Eco Wave Power is using forward-looking statements when it discusses: the scheduling of a conference call and reporting its business and financial results as of and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the upcoming finalization of the Company's construction of its grid connected project in Israel, and the planned commencement of the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

For additional investor/media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA / Rob Fink

FNK IR

wave@fnkir.com

+1.646.809.2183 / 646.809.4048

Media Inquiries:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB (publ)