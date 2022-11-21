CGTN: China commits to global growth, governance at G20 Summit, APEC meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China last week sent out a loud message in favor of global development and global governance at the 17th G20 Summit and the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

While addressing multilateral meetings and talking with leaders of other countries at the events, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a strong signal that China will always advance world peace and development and deepen international cooperation, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Upholding multilateralism

During his six-day trip, Xi participated in over 30 events. At the G20 Summit, Xi proposed building a global partnership for economic recovery and the International Cooperation Initiative on Global Food Security, and supported the African Union in joining the G20, which has received warm responses from developing countries.

At the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi announced that China is considering holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year to provide fresh impetus for the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific and the world.

Promoting regional development

The trip to Indonesia was Xi's first overseas visit since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. During his trips to Indonesia and Thailand, important consensus on striving towards building a human community with a shared future was forged.

Xi also agreed with the leaders of the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei and other neighboring countries to further consolidate good-neighborly friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and build more stable and strong bilateral relationships.

Putting China-U.S. relations on right course for world peace

Xi held face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, where they had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on issues of importance in China-U.S. relations and in world peace and development

Xi pointed out the current state of China-U.S. relations is not in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and is not what the international community expects.

China and the U.S. need to have a sense of responsibility for history, for the world and for the people, explore the right way to get along with each other in the new era, put the relationship on the right course, and bring it back to the track of healthy and stable growth to the benefit of the two countries and the world as a whole, Xi said.

