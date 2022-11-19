GWM Hybrid SUV WEY Coffee 01 Earns Praise

BAODING, China, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, GWM WEY Coffee 01 unfolded the media test drives in Europe, igniting an upsurge of intelligent new energy vehicle experience.

Journalists from the most distinguished media outlets in Europe such as STERN.de, auto-illustrierte, AUTONOTIZEN, and ACS AUTO participated in the test drive. They tested the vehicle on highways and country roads.

WEY Coffee 01, the first SUV of GWM launched in Europe, adopts GWM's latest hybrid technology and intelligent platform. During the test drives, its excellent performance and advanced intelligent experience won various positive comments from journalists.

STERN.de, a renowned news website, commented that WEY Coffee 01 is a pleasant and relaxing road-trip SUV.

In the European market, WEY Coffee 01, equipped with GWM hybrid technology, has more advantages in excellent performance and high efficiency. The model adopts a 2.0L turbo engine and 2 high-performance electric motors, which enables the automatic adjustment of power output according to users' driving habits and modes.

"WEY Coffee 01's powertrain is great. The electromotor, transmission, and engine interact with each other well. There were no bumps or power breaks. When accelerating, we feel we are in an electric car. We can't feel the bump or power break," noted auto-illustrierte, a well-known auto magazine.

WEY Coffee 01 is equipped with many intelligent configurations, allowing test drivers to feel the convenience and safety provided by cutting-edge technology. "You get the maximum of technology for the price," said Markus Rutishauser, a journalist from specialist automotive media ACS AUTO, after a test drive.

Based on the GWM intelligent platform, the tech features of WEY Coffee 01 such as intelligent voice and augmented reality Head-up Display (AR-HUD) demonstrate the most advanced technology to the test drive participants.

AUTONOTIZEN, a professional automotive review media outlet, commented, "WEY Coffee 01's standard AR-HUD can give clear directions under the heavy traffic in the capital of Portuguese. Its moveable arrows clearly indicate the correct exit at the roundabout. It's better than the screen of VW's current models."

WEY Coffee 01 (for the European market) is also equipped with several intelligent driver assistance systems, including Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Active Lane Control (ALC). When the drivers are about to overtake or change lanes, BSW can help avoid collisions in blind spots and deliver a safe and relaxing driving experience. In September 2022, the model achieved a scoring rate of 94% on the SAFETY ASSIST test of Euro NCAP.

After the test drive, the GWM Europe team communicated with the journalists to get more suggestions about the vehicle. In a workshop, Henry Meng, the President of GWM Europe, said, "We are still looking at new technologies which can be applied individually to our different brands."

In the future, GWM plans to build more new energy models based on hybrid technology and intelligent platform, providing customers with more intelligent and high-quality driving experiences around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GWM