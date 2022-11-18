TCL Inspires the World to Pursue Greatness and Enjoy Every Moment of the Best-Ever Sports Season

TCL offers immersive viewing experiences and exciting opportunities to connect with brand ambassadors during the world's greatest football event

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of sports fans worldwide are counting down to the kick-off of the world's greatest football event on 20 November. As the dominant player in the global TV industry and a long-time sports supporter, TCL is looking forward to enhancing fans' experience of the action-packed event and inspiring greatness. Not only does TCL have a winning lineup of Mini LED QLED TVs that offer incredible viewing experiences for fans watching at home, but it will also roll out a host of exciting online and offline activities throughout the world's largest 'festival of football'.

Premium 'Pitch-Side' Viewing Experience

TCL has been dedicated to Mini LED technology since 2018, and its 2022 TCL TV series offers an ultra-wide choice of TVs from core to flagship models to maximise viewing enjoyment. TCL's latest generation of Mini LED technology delivers immersive next-level viewing with high contrast, improved brightness, an ultra-thin profile and many more local dimming zones. With 16-bit ultra-precise light control, TCL Mini LED technology ensures richer colors and more realistic details in dark rooms or the brightest daylight. Meanwhile, TCL's Mini LED backlight technology and up to 144Hz high refresh rate ensures fast moving objects are clearer and sharper on screen. The result is exceptional picture quality that puts viewers in the middle of the action to make them feel like they are pitch-side for the global football party.

For the ultimate home theater experience, the XL Collection of large TV displays includes 85-inch displays and the 98-inch QLED TCL TV, featuring Quantum Dot color technology. TCL's latest C-Series TVs also offer outstanding picture quality and include the all-round EISA Premium 4K Mini LED TV C835, with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

Join in the Football Fever with TCL's Brand Ambassadors

Ahead of the event, TCL has lined up a top squad of TCL 2022 football brand ambassadors: Brazilian international Rodrygo, English international Phil Foden; Spanish international Pedri and Raphael Varane of France. As their national teams battle it out for a place in the final, the four football superstars will be a crucial part of TCL's global online campaigns during the football event.

TCL will invite fans to follow and cheer their favorite ambassador, share their passion for football and make the most of every football moment.

Cheer For Your Favorites

Adding to the fun of cheering along online, TCL will launch creative filters, games and challenges across social media channels, including Tik Tok and Kwai. On Instagram, TCL lets fans choose from an array of colorful AR filters to show their support for their favorite teams and players.

TCL will also roll out a series of pop-up roadshows where fans can get together in a carnival atmosphere and share football experiences, in person, around the world.

Stay tuned to learn more about TCL's online and offline activities, and get ready to cheer your favorite team, player and TCL brand ambassadors and celebrate every goal of this amazing global sports event.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

