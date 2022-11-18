Quantum Health Named a Best Place to Work in Central Ohio

Marks the organization's 16th year as a top workplace

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry's leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, today announced it has been named a 2022 Best Place to Work in Central Ohio by Columbus Business First for the 16th year. The Best Places to Work in Central Ohio ranking honors leading organizations with cultures that value and empower employees. This year's recognition specifically identified companies that have maintained a strong culture in the midst of the global pandemic.

"To be recognized by our own employees as a Best Place to Work is an honor for Quantum Health, especially since it's the 16th time the company has made the list," said Veronica Knuth, chief people officer. "Throughout the past year, our employees have gone above and beyond to support our members and clients in a disrupted environment, and we've been committed to helping them adapt to and embrace new ways of working. This award, particularly at this time, testifies to the endurance of our caring, mission-driven Healthcare Warrior™ culture and the hard work of our employees."

Through its healthcare navigation platform, Quantum Health helps more than 2 million members and over 450 employer clients achieve consistent cost savings and helps employees lead healthier, more productive lives through its diverse suite of Comprehensive Care Solutions™.

Hundreds of companies were nominated for the award this year, and 45 honorees were selected as the best workplaces in categories based on company size. To be considered, each organization asked its employees to complete an employee workplace satisfaction survey administered by an independent employee engagement platform.

The survey evaluated individual employee needs, team dynamics, trust in leadership, and more, to effectively measure employee engagement, and other factors in workplace satisfaction. Finalists were then selected based on their overall engagement score.

According to Columbus Business First, culture arises again and again in interviews with the region's "Best Place to Work" employees. The most attractive workplaces have strong cultures that reinforce values and mission.

The full list of 2022 honorees, including Quantum Health, currently appears on the Columbus Business First website at bizjournals.com.

Interested in becoming a Healthcare Warrior? Visit our Careers site to learn more.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

