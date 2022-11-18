InventHelp Presents Electric Sensing Water Bowl (HOF 264)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife continuously kept asking me to give our dogs water," said the inventor from Porter, Texas. "I thought of this idea to help eliminate the continuous chore of refilling the water bowl."

He invented the AUTOMATIC WATERBOWL that provides a water source for any pet, without the continuous need for manual filling by the pet owner. This would help eliminate the need or chose of refilling a water bowl by the pet owners. It would ensure that the pet has a continuous supply of fresh water, regardless of amount of consumption. Additionally, this will help reduce the potential for standing or stale water.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

