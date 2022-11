FDA Roundup: November 18, 2022

Yesterday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the NIDS COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, where validation data were gathered through the FDA's collaboration with the National Institutes of Health Independent Test Assessment Program. The NIDS COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is an OTC COVID-19 antigen diagnostic test that shows results in 15 minutes. The test can be used as a serial test for people within the first 5 days of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or for individuals without symptoms. The test should be repeated if a negative result is found – at least twice over 3 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the individual has symptoms, or at least 3 times over 5 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the individual does not have symptoms. The test can be used for people age 14 years or older with a self-collected nasal swab sample and age 2 years or older when an adult collects the nasal swab sample.