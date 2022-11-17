VIP PENTHOUSE PARTY WITH PUPPIES HIGHLIGHTS NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S "CELEBRATION OF RESCUE"

Attendees Included Event Host Joe Gatto, Ginger Zee & Ben Aaron, Will Ganss, Dan Mannarino, and Other Media Personalities.

Proceeds from Star-Studded Soiree Will Help Continue Animal League America's No-Kill Mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, And Educate

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, hosted a "Celebration of Rescue" on Wednesday, November 16th with a VIP In-Person and Virtual Penthouse Party with Puppies at Manhattan's Royalton Park Avenue. This year's event drew attendees from all sectors of New York's animal-loving community and beyond. Television personality and comedian Joe Gatto served as Host for the evening's in-person and streaming festivities, many of whom have adopted from North Shore Animal League America.

(L to R): Ben Aaron, Dan Mannarino, Ginger Zee, and Joe Gatto with adorable, adoptable puppies at North Shore Animal League America's (PRNewswire)

The night's program featured exclusive virtual message from Animal League America spokesperson Beth Stern, a virtual mixology segment with Animal League America board member/musician John Cusimano, and videos highlighting the heartwarming stories of animals who have benefitted from the incredible, life-saving work done by North Shore Animal League America.

The event also launched an online auction featuring exclusive items and experiences donated by the New York Islanders, New York Mets, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Brooklyn Nets & Barclays Center, The Rachael Ray Show, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, and many others.

Among the "bold face names" to stride our blue carpet, in addition to Event Host Joe Gatto, were Bessy Gatto, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and WPIX-11 Correspondent Ben Aaron; WPIX-11 Morning News Anchor Dan Mannarino; Emmy-winning ABC News Correspondent Will Ganss;; WNBC-4 reporters Lauren Scala and Michelle Park; Actor Shawn Cortel; and many more.

Celebration of Rescue sponsors included Fetch by The Dodo, Covetrus, Antech Diagnostics, MWI Animal health, Zeta Global, The Mel Karmazin Foundation, Production Solutions, Adstra, and DMP (Direct Mail Processors.) Tito's Handmade Vodka sponsored the event's signature "Midnight in Austin" cocktail highlighted during the program's mixology segment.

The evening's festivities were also streamed online at no cost so the animal-loving community unable to attend in-person would be able to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes nationwide.

North Shore Animal League America is close to reaching their fundraising goal; those interested can still donate through November 30 by visiting www.animalleague.org/celebrationofrescue

To view and bid on items available from the Online Auction through November 30, visit www.animalleague.org/celebrationofrescue

Celebration of Rescue and the VIP Penthouse Party with Puppies supports North Shore Animal League America's ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the ongoing no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate. With this support, Animal League America will be able to save many more animals' lives and provide the best quality of life for those in their care while awaiting adoption into loving, forever homes.

For more information on our life-saving work, visit www.animalleague.org/donate

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America - the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization—has saved the lives of more than 1.1 million dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at risk of euthanasia. Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission. www.animalleague.org.

