The Paley Center for Media Announces the Opening of PaleyLand the Annual Holiday Extravaganza at The Paley Museum

New York's Annual Holiday Extravaganza PaleyLand begins Saturday, November 19 and will run through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, just around the corner from Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall.

Experience the magic of the holidays and take photos with Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf, among other beloved characters, including special guest Snoopy.

The Paley Express, New York's magical holiday train display, will pull into Paley to the delight of visitors of all ages.

Relive memories and make new ones with special previews as well as daily screenings of timeless holiday classics.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced the opening of its annual holiday extravaganza PaleyLand, a winter wonderland in Midtown Manhattan at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. The Paley Museum will transform into a one-of-a-kind, interactive, holiday experience, from Saturday, November 19, 2022, through Sunday, January 8, 2023, featuring photos with Santa and his iconic helpers, a stunning menorah, meet and greets with familiar characters, an enchanted gingerbread house with a whimsical swing, a holiday sleigh and engaging igloo straight from the North Pole, and the beloved Paley Express, a magical holiday train display that captures the spirit of the holidays and the imagination of all who make the trip to PaleyLand.

"New York is back, and with it, the magic of the holidays at PaleyLand, a delightful, fun-filled family holiday tradition just around the corner from the Rockefeller Center tree and Radio City Music Hall," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "Every year PaleyLand brings new surprises, in addition to the holiday hallmarks that keep visitors coming back for photos with Santa, The Paley Express, and the winter wonderland experience."

PaleyLand creates an extraordinary holiday media experience with previews from Disney Channel and Disney Jr., including a delightful first look at a new holiday classic Mickey Saves Christmas, The Santa Clauses, and two preview screenings of the hit series Firebuds, Firebuds: Hanukkah Hullabaloo and The Christmas Car-Sled Race (2022, Disney+). On December 3, visitors will have the opportunity to watch the new holiday episode of Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, The Snoopy Show! as well as fan favorites Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Holiday Special and Slumberkins.

Classic programming on the calendar for PaleyLand includes big screen presentations of cherished holiday favorites from TV's past and present, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, A Charlie Brown Christmas, among others. Visitors will also enjoy classic holiday episodes from The Frank Sinatra Show, The Goldbergs: Han Ukkah Solo, Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves Three Kings Day, The Twilight Zone, Doctor Who, The I Love Lucy Christmas Show, A Rugrats Kwanzaa, and Vincent Price's fabled version of A Christmas Carol on the big screen. For a full schedule of screenings and holiday activities, please visit https://www.paleycenter.org/

PaleyLand will also offer interactive social media holiday photo experiences with Santa, iconic holiday favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster as well as an enchanted gingerbread house with swing, a holiday sleigh, a fun-filled igloo, the Paley Express, and much more. Other attractions include arts and crafts, gaming at the Paley GX Studio, exclusive screenings for everyone in the family, and the candy cane forest. The celebration offers endless holiday cheer with seasonal activities for friends and families to enjoy and begins on Saturday, November 19 and ends with a visit from the Three Kings on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Paley Members receive free admission, exclusive, early VIP access, and a free photo with Santa. To become a Paley Member please go to paleycenter.org/join-us and enjoy member benefits throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to share their festive moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #Paley #PaleyLand.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The Paley Center, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, preserves media's history and showcases its powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The institution's mission has never been more vital, as media has been the undisputed connector to a nation, and a world, in unprecedented times. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 as The Museum of Broadcasting by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

