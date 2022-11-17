Lifescale Analytics Introduces its PropFIT monitoring system

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics Inc., (LSA) is a Woman-Owned Small Business with a mission to simplify business and technical challenges by leveraging data, analytics, geospatial, and engineering solutions to deliver actionable intelligence and innovative solutions.

Environmental concerns are paramount to many vertical markets like entertainment, hospitality, workplace, and residential segments. Many people have a growing interest in knowing their environmental conditions. This is particularly true when a dwelling is not regularly occupied, if it resides near an agricultural or industrial setting prone to potential pollutants, or in densely populated areas such as cities. Lifescale Analytics is excited to introduce its PropFIT monitoring system that will oversee the fitness of residential or commercial buildings by providing continuous coverage and notifications if a property is affected by pollutants or environmental concerns.

PropFIT monitors for activity in a location through a sensor device. If there is a fluctuation, the device reports that change to an easily accessible dashboard which provides a drill-down capability to see exactly what is impacted. PropFIT dashboards enable users to see what is going on at a fleet of locations and exactly where the issue is located within a specific property. Homeowners and building managers can monitor basements/crawlspaces and food-service areas for unwanted pests or environmental conditions that could result in mold growth. It assists companies by monitoring occupancy and traffic patterns informing return to office strategies. It also enables rental property managers to improve guest satisfaction and cost margins with energy monitoring.

To learn more about the PropFIT monitoring system or to requests a demo to see if it is a good FIT for you check out https://lifescaleanalytics.com/products/propfit/.

Formed in 2012, the LSA team has years of experience providing expertise in a spectrum of customized consulting data services and solutions, including Data Science and Visualizations, Cloud and Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, and Geospatial solutions that focus on building strong portfolios and programs. We help businesses, utilities, pharmaceutical companies, financial institutions, agricultural entities, disaster management organizations, and government agencies manage and proactively make decisions based on their biggest asset, their data.

