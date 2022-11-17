Goal Solutions Announces Borrower Engagement Score

A proprietary scoring model built to predict borrower engagement that will help increase cures and decrease defaults.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions, an innovative, award-winning financial services company has unveiled its Borrower Engagement Score, part of its industry leading Goal Portfolio Analytics (GPA) suite of machine learning and AI scoring models developed to optimize performance across all stages of the consumer loan lifecycle.

GPA was the brainchild of Mark Mousseau, VP Asset Management, who recognized an opportunity to harness the company's expansive dataset to build a variety of scoring models that address specific points in a consumer loan's lifecycle including early and late-stage delinquency and post-default recoveries.

In the announcement Mark stated, "The roll out of our Borrower Engagement Score comes at an important time as consumer loan delinquencies have been stressed from the effects of higher interest rates and inflation. This score gives us a leg up on creating outreach strategies early in delinquency that help us keep our client's portfolios performing well."

Under the thought leadership of CEO and President Matt Myers, the GPA innovation marks yet another success in the company's growth initiatives. Using expert insight, a vast dataset, and innovative tools, Goal has developed tailored algorithms based on numerous borrower credit attributes and account variables.

Matt added, "Since the inception of Goal Solutions, data visualization, analytics and predictive modeling have been foundational elements of our value add to our partners. We are very excited to be rolling out the Borrower Engagement Score as part of our Master Servicing and Primary Servicing offerings to help originators and investors in consumer loans optimize their portfolio performance, especially with uncertainty around consumer performance ramping up."

Since 2008 Goal Solutions has delivered comprehensive and customizable Loan Servicing, SPV Administration and Asset Management solutions. Driven by technology, data science, and industry expertise, Goal is a strategic partner for investors, originators, banks, credit unions, and colleges across the entire consumer finance lifecycle. Learn more about the Goal family of companies at www.goalsolutions.com.

