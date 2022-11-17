Experienced Restaurateurs Bring First Marco's Pizza to Warren, MI

Locally-Owned Eatery Yearns to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

WARREN, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's fastest-growing pizza brand*, Marco's Pizza, has opened its newest location in Warren, Michigan on November 16 at 28538 Dequindre Road. Pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients from the new Marco's Pizza.

The Lazar family brings Marco's pizza-making prowess to Warren. Led by franchisee and 40-year restaurateur Al Lazar and operated with his two sons, Chris and Calvin Lazar, along with his brother Dan Lazar, who will serve as head chef.

"Marco's Pizza has a reputation for using high-quality ingredients and offering outstanding customer service," said Al Lazar. "Macomb County residents can expect premium service and products from our Marco's Pizza location and we look forward to becoming the go-to pizza spot in the community."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Warren pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Warren, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 586-250-4848. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, mdurbin@fishmanpr.com, 847-945-1300

SOURCE Marco's Pizza