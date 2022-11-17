Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Destination Daytona

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it has acquired Destination Daytona, the iconic entertainment complex. The acquisition includes Daytona Harley-Davidson, the Clarion Inn Ormond Beach, Saints & Sinners Pub, the 35,000 square-foot Rock N'Roll event pavilion, plus it will become the proprietor for the numerous on-site tenants. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the complex from the Rossmeyer family, and will soon begin selling LiveWire, the electric American motorcycle brand. Destination Daytona is located at 1635 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Destination Daytona is a 100 plus acre entertainment and retail complex that was built around Daytona Harley-Davidson's 109,000 square-foot and two-story showroom. Considered a bucket-list experience for bikers, Destination Daytona is also home to three other restaurants, a condominium, motorcycle museum and numerous popular retail tenants.

In addition, the purchase will include the Main Street retail store located at 510 Main St. Bridge in Daytona that will be called Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson Main St.

"After our purchase of three Harley-Davidson dealerships and a retail store in Texas recently, we had the opportunity to make this deal in Ormond Beach and it was too exciting to pass up. We loved the fact that this amazing entertainment campus is in our home state and that the Rossmeyer family wanted it to go to another family-owned business," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. "We look forward to enhancing and expanding this incredible property."

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. These acquisitions will add nearly 140 employees to its over 2,000 plus employee base. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has grown to 36 dealerships, 70 franchises, 40 locations, and 18 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group