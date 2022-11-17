The DRIPBaR Begins New Partnership with Fullscript

IV Therapy Franchise makes Supplements more Accessible for Clients

WRENTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DRIPBaR - an IV vitamin therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America, is happy to announce its new partnership with Fullscript, an industry-leading supplement planning and delivery tool for patient-centered care and optimal health. The collaboration will create a more fulfilling experience for The DRIPBaR clients as they will be able to pair supplements with their IV vitamin drip of choice. The DRIPBaR and Fullscript have identified several high-quality vitamins and supplements that pair well with select IV drip protocols to support heart, brain and gut health, improve energy and immune function, and assist with anti-aging and weight loss efforts.

"We know this partnership with Fullscript will be a huge benefit for our franchisees and clients. Now more than ever, people are becoming focused on their health and Fullscript will help us in our effort to guide everyone to meet their wellness goals," said CEO, Ben Crosbie. "This partnership will provide a unique experience for clients, as they get to combine their favorite IV Drips with additional vitamins and supplements."

Fullscript makes it easier for clients to receive supplements that are carefully reviewed and selected by licensed medical professionals by allowing them to order supplements while in a DRIPBaR location and have them mailed to their home. The new partnership is sure to create a hassle-free experience as clients don't have to wait for supplements to come in stock at stores. Autoship and refill reminders, along with fast, convenient shipping will also ensure clients exceptional convenience.

"We're thrilled about our new partnership with The DRIPBaR and look forward to providing more people easy access to professional-grade vitamins and supplements that will further enhance their health goals between infusions," said Jeff Gladd, MD, a practicing integrative medicine physician and the chief medical officer at Fullscript.

Each DRIPBaR location offers 20 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its five IM Quick Shots. IV therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, and chronic illness and even helps slow the signs of aging.

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With 37 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has over 450 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a digital health platform that helps practitioners build better patient relationships through quality supplementation and intuitive tools for treatment adherence — all at no cost.

Practitioners write online supplement plans where patients order wellness products and find resources to improve their health education. Practitioners control what their patients pay so they can grow their practices, offer deep discounts, or strike a comfortable balance of both. Fullscript's US catalog also supports wholesale orders for in-office dispensing.

Beyond supplement planning, Fullscript delivers evidence-based resources, ready-made protocols, personalized refill reminders, and more to help sustain optimal health over time. Learn more at Fullscript.com.

