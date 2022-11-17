CompTIA launches Tech Job Posting Optimizer to help employers hire better

Majority of HR professionals cite factors that contribute to over-spec'ing of job postings

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer hiring barriers and job role over-spec'ing continue to constrain the tech talent pipeline, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"Providing more on-ramps into tech careers meets short-term needs and builds a sustainable workforce for the long term."

To help employers expand their pipelines and unlock the potential of overlooked or untapped talent CompTIA developed the Tech Job Posting Optimizer (optimize.comptia.org). This free web-based platform provides a library of tech job templates and smart data tools to optimize postings for skills, qualifications and inclusivity oriented to the U.S. labor market.

"Providing more on-ramps into technology careers not only meets a short-term need in a tight labor market it helps build a stronger, more diverse and more sustainable workforce over the long term," said Gordon Pelosse, senior vice president for employer engagement at CompTIA.

Of the more than 500,000 job postings for entry-level technology positions during 2022, 57% of employers sought a four-year degree or higher among candidates1. Among employers recruiting entry-level cybersecurity positions in the 0-2 years of experience range, the top listed industry-recognized certification is a managerial-level credential requiring advanced experience. Countless other examples of over-spec'ing exist among the 3.5 million tech job postings employers deployed in the pursuit of tech hiring during the past year.

While a sizable segment of employers (42%) admits asking for extensive skills, experience and qualifications in tech job postings has relatively little downside for the company, it does adversely affect candidates2. Among job seekers considering a career change into a technology role, 55% reported some degree of a "confidence gap" – the many real or perceived barriers to pursuing a career in tech3.

"CompTIA's optimizer provides a practical solution to a market-wide issue that every company can leverage and benefit from. Skills-based hiring solutions like The Optimizer help illuminate incredible, previously overlooked, qualified candidates," said Kelly Cure, co-founder of Skillful.ly.

CompTIA's Tech Job Posting Optimizer platform also provides a check of bias language, salary curves and a job posting best practices guide. CompTIA's Tech Job Posting Optimizer is powered with labor market data from Lightcast and Infogr8. The free web-based platform is available to any employer in any industry looking to recruit technology workers. Visit optimize.comptia.org.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

+1 630-678-8468

1 CompTIA analysis of Lightcast employer job posting data

2 CompTIA Workforce and Learning Trends 2022, April 2022

3 CompTIA Job Seeker Trends 2022, July 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA