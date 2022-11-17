Circuit Selected As A Grand Prize Awardee for the $85 Million New York Clean Transportation Prizes Program

Electric shuttle company, Circuit, expands services to New York residents.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit, an on-demand electric shuttle service, has been selected for one of ten grand prizes through the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes program to advance plans to bring clean transportation solutions that reduce air pollution, advance electrification, and promote mobility in New York State's underserved communities. The announcement came yesterday at the Program Showcase and Awards Ceremony hosted at the TWA hotel at John F. Kennedy Airport.

"We are thrilled to have been one of the awardees," says Alex Esposito, Circuit's CEO. "Circuit started 11 years ago as a seasonal service on Long Island. Since then, we've expanded around the country from New Rochelle, NY, to San Diego, CA, and we couldn't be more excited to expand the service in the state where it all started, especially in these communities. Along with our community partners, we're thrilled to bring these services to life and support the state's nation-leading climate goals. This grant will allow us to bring over two years of service to the Rockaways and Brentwood, create jobs, reduce emissions and hopefully build a case study for long-term funding support."

What began as a humble beach shuttle in the Hamptons expanded quickly into a bi-coastal operation. Today, Circuit operates in more than 30 markets and eight states and continues to expand. It was recently selected for a program in the nation's capital after the company was announced as the winner of The Mobility Innovation District's call for projects. The company also announced a Series A investment round in October.

Circuit's tech-enabled platform, including its mobile app, helps residents get around the neighborhood in a sustainable, affordable, and interactive way. Through its partnerships with cities, developers and advertisers, Circuit can keep fares low or even free and strives to be the least expensive option for short-distance trips. With its local W2 employees, Circuit ensures a safe and enjoyable ride while creating stable jobs for the community. The end result is a service that saves money, reduces emissions, and improves access.

This spring, Circuit received a Phase One award package of up to $200,000, including funding for community partners, in-kind support from technical experts and further proposal development. The funds were used to map out community shuttle services in The Rockaways and Brentwood. Circuit had the pleasure of working with groups like Far Rockaways/Arverne Non-Coalition (FRANC), The Rockaway Hotel, Suffolk County Community College, Assembly Woman Amato's office, Suffolk County Legislator Gonzalez, Wings of Empowerment, the Jamaica Bay Rockaway Parks Conservancy (JBRPC) and several other community organizations, to plan services that put the communities first and address local needs.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, "NYSERDA is proud to support Circuit's turnkey all-electric shuttle service that will help more New Yorkers access clean transportation and connect them to important community resources and other modes of transportation. We are excited this new micro-transit service project will roll out operations in The Rockaways and Brentwood while growing local jobs, improving access to EV charging and most importantly, reducing air pollution from transportation emissions with each trip taken."

"It's been an exciting Q4 for Circuit," shared James Mirras, Circuit's COO. "We are on track to double in size for the third year and look to expand our market footprint nationally, including New York."

The $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes program is administered by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) in partnership with the New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC).

Founded by James Mirras and Alex Esposito in 2011, Circuit is an electric, micro-transit solution. Circuit uses fleets of cars that transform short-distance transportation. The service is made possible by collaborating with municipalities, developers, and advertising partners. Since starting the company as a local project in their hometown, the business is now operating in cities across NY, FL, CA, NJ, CO, MA, and TX, and has provided over 6M rides without burning an ounce of gas or traveling more than a few miles. Learn more at www.ridecircuit.com

