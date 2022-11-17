Cedarline Outdoor Announces the Acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey KOA Campground

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedarline Outdoor ("Cedarline"), a Halmos Capital Partners ("Halmos") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground located in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. This KOA park features 86 RV sites, 3 cabins and 12 tent sites. This marks Cedarline's third acquisition in the Northeast along with its Twin Mountain and Littleton KOA parks in New Hampshire.

Open year-round, this Journey park is located just twenty minutes from the world famous Hershey Theme Park along the Swatara Creek and near Interstate 81. The park has multiple RV sites along the creek, as well as a popular restaurant, ice cream counter and general store. It is pet friendly, with an on-site park area. It features additional amenities including a playground, splash pad, jump pad, mini golf course, and access to the Pennsylvania 'Rail Trail' hiking system.

"We are excited to add the Jonestown / Hershey park to our portfolio. It is well located for campers looking to stay overnight on a trip along the Eastern Seaboard, or alternatively as the base for a Hershey vacation or simply to stay on-site," said Andrew Cohan, Founder and Partner at Halmos.

"This acquisition furthers our disciplined strategy of acquiring parks which have a demonstrated history of well-executed operations and customer satisfaction. We look forward to building upon the existing legacy with select improvements identified during our due diligence process," said Daniel Adan, Partner at Halmos.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm focused on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets. Halmos strives to generate attractive returns through opportunistic platforms with an operational focus. Specifically, Halmos' goal is to transform small capitalization, entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms positioned for continued growth and investment. Halmos' open mandate allows it to deploy capital without the constraints of traditional private equity funds.

About Cedarline Outdoor

Cedarline Outdoor, LLC is an outdoor hospitality investment platform focused on the RV park industry. Cedarline is focused on the acquisition of high-quality parks in desirable destinations throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to provide meaningful and memorable outdoor experiences for all.

