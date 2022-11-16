WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND TO HOST FIRST PUBLIC EXHIBITION OF 2022 GPHG WINNERS

The leading retailer display all GPHG 2022 category winners at their SoHo Flagship from December 2nd through December 4th

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with their mission to redefine the role of a luxury retailer, Watches of Switzerland is honored to announce their exclusive US partnership with the Grand Prix D'Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG). Founded in 2001, the GPHG is overseen by the Canton and City of Geneva and was created with the purpose of highlighting and awarding the most remarkable contemporary horological creations. With the intention of promoting the art of watchmaking worldwide, following its annual November award ceremony, often affectionately referred to as the "Oscars" of the watch industry, the GPHG honors the year's winners with an exhibition that in previous years has been held in Dubai, London, Moscow, Paris, Singapore, and Vienna. In partnership with Watches of Switzerland, the 2022 GPHG winners exhibition will be held for the first time in New York City.

"Since we first opened our SoHo flagship in 2018, Watches of Switzerland has set out to shift the paradigm of luxury retail. In addition to our unparalleled offering of leading timepieces, the Watches of Switzerland experience is one marked by unmatched hospitality and the reimagination of the client experience," says David Hurley, Watches of Switzerland Group Deputy CEO. He continues, "Four years later, we continue to evolve the world of luxury watches and are honored, in partnership with the GPHG, to offer our clients and the greater New York watch community the first opportunity to experience this year's height of watchmaking with the United States' first exhibition of the GPHG winners."

As a part of the first of its kind partnership, Watches of Switzerland will host the world's first exhibition of all 15 category winners from the 2022 GPHG awards. In effort to continue to expand and foster the United States watch community, Watches of Switzerland's exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at their SoHo, New York flagship. This will be the first exhibition of the GPHG 2022 winners following the award ceremony and the first public access to the collection of esteemed and prestigious horological pieces.

December 2nd – December 4th

Watches of Switzerland SoHo

60 Greene Street

11AM – 7PM

Appointments Encouraged

About The Watches of Switzerland Group

The Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in both the UK and US, comprising four prestigious brands; Goldsmiths (UK), Mappin & Webb (UK), Watches of Switzerland (UK and US) and Mayors (US), with complementary jewellery offering.

The Watches of Switzerland Group has 135 core stores across the UK and US (which includes 22 dedicated mono-brand stores in these two markets in partnership with Rolex, TAG Heuer, OMEGA and Breitling) and has a leading presence in Heathrow Airport with representation in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as five transactional websites.

The Watches of Switzerland Group is proud to be the UK's largest retailer for Rolex, Cartier, Omega, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches.

Mappin & Webb holds Royal warrants as goldsmiths, silversmiths and jeweller to the British Royal Family. The Mappin & Webb master jeweller has been Crown Jeweller, custodian of the Crown Jewels of the British Royal Family since 2012.

