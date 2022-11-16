Luxury Hospitality Brand AKA Announces Opening in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

AKA's Sophisticated Hotel Residence in West Palm Beach Will Open December 1 for Weekly and Monthly Stays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA, a global leader in luxury hospitality, announces the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel. En-suite amenities include sleek kitchens, washers and dryers, and private terraces while public spaces offer an indoor/outdoor lounge and bar, a resort-style pool and deck, a state-of-the-art Technogym, an executive conference room and smaller conference nooks, and a dedicated pet spa.

AKA West Palm is conveniently located adjacent to the events and cultural arts hub, Rosemary Square, and is within walking distance of historic Clematis Street, home to gourmet dining, luxury retail, and lively nightlife. The area now services several premier office towers where financial, legal, and consulting corporate headquarters have relocated from the Northeast, associated with the elevated quality of life The Palm Beaches offer. Blocks from the Intracoastal Waterway, AKA West Palm offers views of the water and nearby beach access in Palm Beach proper, just five minutes west.

"With an influx of visitors from the Northeast, we are already seeing interest from travelers familiar with the AKA brand and our properties in New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston," said Larry Korman, CEO of AKA. "As West Palm's reputation as 'the Wall Street of the South' develops, we are confident that those who are traveling for work will be delighted to make a home away from home at AKA."

AKA West Palm is designed to serve the needs of a variety of discerning guests, including business professionals, leisure travelers, and local residents. With many businesses in its vicinity, AKA West Palm expects to service a steady flow of corporate travelers throughout the year. A mile from the Brightline train station, AKA West Palm offers a seamless commute from Fort Lauderdale and Miami, allowing South Floridians to visit guests at the property or check in for a getaway. AKA also offers the ideal long-stay accommodations for West Palm residents to host visiting friends and family, 'staycation' in the area, or consider during home renovations and real estate transitions.

Experiential Amenities Catering to Resident Needs

AKA West Palm offers a sophisticated terrace lounge and bar designed to feel like an extension of AKA's residential living rooms. The glass-enclosed lounge is intimate and sophisticated, featuring high ceilings that enhance the waterfront views. Natural light flows into the space to accent the elegant Carrara marble and contrasts with charcoal wood detail.

Beyond the terrace lounge and bar is a chic pool area framed with lush landscaping. Guests are welcome to sunbathe on lounge chairs, cool off with a swim, or relax in the shade provided by overhead trellises. Visitors can also use the space for evening gatherings, equipped with elongated fireplaces for cooler nights.

An innovative Technogym fitness center offers residents the Excite Live line of classes, an immersive experience that includes personalized training, Technogym coaches, mobile connectivity, and more.

To cater to business travelers, AKA West Palm also features a private, and convenient conference space available to book for executive meetings, with seating for up to 10 people.

AKA West Palm is a pet-friendly hotel residence and is home to the brand's first-ever pet spa, which will offer pampering services provided by local professionals.

Coming in 2023, the property will offer residents, visitors, and locals F+B options in partnership with beloved West Palm restaurants The Blind Monk and Egg Bar.

Transformative Design and Art

Inspired by nature, AKA West Palm's design focuses on eliminating excess. Textural components such as dark wood grain and brushed aluminum create definition throughout the public spaces, which were designed by Claudio Salazar of RooTSDNA and Svjetlana Davidovic of SD3SIGN. AKA's VP of Design, Nicholas Cardone was responsible for the room furnishings, which are set against a backdrop of stone, metal, and wood that together create clean lines and minimal contrast.

The exterior of the building features artwork by Pere Gifre called "Current," an ocean-inspired, large-scale piece that guides guests toward the property's lobby. This striking piece uses more than 200 colors to create a realistic ocean, capturing authentic hues, textures, and reflections. Gifre's sculptural work is based on the interaction and study of water and its beauty, purity, and force, with "Current" adding to his extensive portfolio of designs inspired by nature.

In the parking garage, guests are welcomed by the "stay happy, stay aka" custom graffiti-style mural by Corey Paige Designs. To complement the "Current" piece, the waterfront views, and the property's calming aura, the mural is designed with blue and green spray paint, consisting of smiley faces, hearts, and peace signs to brighten guests' moods as they arrive. Based in New York City, Corey's expressive style aligns with the AKA brand, exploring themes of joy, passion, and positivity. Her recent work includes a digital New-York themed mural in the JetBlue terminal of John F. Kennedy International Airport, exposing her art to thousands of travelers daily.

For more information about AKA West Palm, please visit the website at https://www.stayaka.com/aka-west-palm

CONTACT: akasofla@quinn.pr

