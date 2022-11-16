Lightpath Announces GRESB Score of 96 and 5-Star Rating

Score Places Lightpath First in its Peer Group in the Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, received a 5-Star Rating and a score of 96 on the 2022 GRESB Infrastructure Asset Benchmark Report. The score placed Lightpath first among all participating private data transmission companies in the data infrastructure sector in the Americas.

GRESB (the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) recognizes Lightpath with a score of 96 and a 5-Star rating.

GRESB (the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) provides a rigorous methodology and consistent framework to measure the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance of real assets and portfolios based on self-reported data and peer benchmarking. Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of infrastructure assets worldwide and monitors the sector's progress towards global sustainability goals. GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as GRI and PRI.

In the 2022 report, Lightpath achieved a GRESB score of 96 out of a possible 100. The average GRESB score among all participants was 79.

"Lightpath's initial GRESB assessment and score of 96 represents the importance that our Board and our management team place on ESG objectives. We intend to continue our efforts in the areas of ESG which we believe will not only benefit our company, but also the communities in which we operate and, of course, hopefully the Earth," said Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) own 49.99% of the Company.

