Leading LED Grow Light Manufacturer Fohse Ends 2022 On a High Note with Three Year Revenue Growth of 14,708%

Named Inc. Magazine's #1 fastest growing privately held companies the Rocky Mountain Region, the #1 in Nevada and #1 in Las Vegas and in the Top 20 Fastest Growing Privately-Held Companies in America

Company Expansion is Compounded by Partnerships with Actor & Entrepreneur Jim Belushi and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr.

LAS VEGAS , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is a banner year for Fohse - one of America's top LED lighting grow manufacturers building the Future of Horticultural Science & Engineering. Fohse's founders set out to accomplish what no one had been able to do before: to create an LED grow light that would match—and surpass—the capabilities of any lighting system ever seen in the cannabis world. Through its first two years, Fohse was focused on research and development to create its proprietary system of innovative, high-performance LED grow lights. As a result of its technological advancements and sales success over the past three years, Fohse has experienced enormous growth, including a 14,708% increase in revenue. And since its founding, Fohse has sold multiple tens of thousands of lights to growers, resulting in MSOs and cannabis brands worldwide seeing harvest yields increase from 25% - 60%.

Along with its growth in revenue, Fohse has been lauded in the local, regional, and national business community. At the beginning of 2022, Fohse was named the #1 fastest-growing company in the Inc. Regionals, the fastest growing privately held companies in the Rocky Mountain Region, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Fohse is also the #1 fastest-growing in Nevada and #1 fastest-growing in Las Vegas. And in August, Fohse was named #19 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

Fohse has leveraged its financial success and business leadership recognition through high-profile industry partnerships such as its alliance with famed actor and cannabis entrepreneur Jim Belushi and his Belushi's Farm in Rogue Valley. Along with its Belushi's Farm's alliance, Fohse signed a new partnership with Primitiv , founded by NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr. and his partner Rob Sims. As part of this venture, Fohse will equip Primitiv's Michigan-based 12,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility with state-of-the-art Fohse LED fixtures to increase and optimize its cannabis production.

Brett Stevens, Fohse, CEO and Co-Founder, says: "2022 has been an amazing year for Fohse. We have proven that quality products and great customer service are a great formula for success. We love seeing our clients increase their harvest yields and increase the success of their businesses. Fohse is finishing 2022 on a high note, but as always, we look at this as just our beginning, and we will bring increased innovation, more partnerships, and continued growth in 2023!"

About Fohse:

Fohse , the Future of Horticultural Science & Engineering, the leading manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights, creates lighting fixtures that enable previously unobtainable and unthinkable results. Fohse's sustainable and innovative first-of-their-kind products create a loyal customer base around the world. Fohse was founded in 2015 and has sold multiple tens of thousands of lights to growers and cannabis brands around the world—without a single customer taking the company up on its promise of refund if their yields did not increase.

